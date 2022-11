Farewell ceremony for Wagner PMC soldier Alexei Nagin in Volgograd. Concord company owner Yevgeny Prigozhin (left) and Governor of the Volgograd Region Andrey Bocharov (right) during the ceremony. 24.09.2022 Russia, Volgograd region, Volgograd,Image: 726283856, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** World Rights Except Russian Federation, Switzerland and Liechtenstein ***, Model Release: no