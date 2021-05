6232009 30.04.2020 An employee demonstrates the production process of antiviral drug Favipiravir at the enterprise of ChemRar Group in Khimki, outside Moscow, Russia. Russia is set to test Favipiravir, an off-patent drug originally owned by Japanese drug maker Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, as a treatment for coronavirus patients as it holds potential against RNA viruses, one of which is Covid-19.,Image: 516171872, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia