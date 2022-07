A handout photo made available by the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) shows a collapsed building following an earthquake in Santiago, Ilocos Sur province, Philippines, 27 July 2022. A strong quake with a 7.3 magnitude intensity that jolte?d Abra province in the main island of Luzon was registered by Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. EPA-EFE/Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES