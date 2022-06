CHERNOBYL, UKRAINE - MAY 28: A photo shows gas masks at Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant after Russian troop's withdrawal in Chernobyl city, Ukraine on May 28, 2022. Russian troops withdrew from Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in the Kyiv region as the Ukrainian troops regained control, announced Nuclear Power Generation Organization of Ukraine (Energoatom) on April 1. Stringer / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM