epa06959950 A German Army's armored, self-propelled M270 Multiple Launch Rocket System (M270 MLRS) called 'Mars II', (abbreviated from 'Mittleres Artillerieraketensystem', or Medium Artillery Rocket System), photographed at the Alb barracks during a visit of German Minister of Defence Ursula von der Leyen (unseen) at the Artillery Battalion 295, in Stetten am kalten Markt, Germany, 20 August 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK