epa09658650 Pedestrians wearing face masks walk in central Paris, France, 28 December 2021. The number of new Covid19 cases is surging past 100,000 per day, prompting the French government to instate measures to curb the spread of the virus. These new measures include encouraging office employees to work from home a minimum of three days per week, and caps on public gatherings set at 2000 for indoor and 5000 for outdoor events. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON