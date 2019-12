epa08035616 (FILE) Joseph Muscat, Prime Minister of Malta speaks during a press conference at the Auberge de Castille in Valletta, Malta, 08 December 2016 (reissued 30 November 2019). Joseph Muscat announced 30 November 2019 he will resign from his post on 18 January 2020. The resignation comes amid a growing political crisis following investigations into late Maltese journalist Caruana Galizia murder in 2017. EPA-EFE/DOMENIC AQUILINA