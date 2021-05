(210312) -- PAOLA, March 12, 2021 (Xinhua) -- A man arrives at a hall at the Malta College for Arts, Science and Technology in Paola, Malta, on March 11, 2021. The Maltese government on Wednesday announced the closure of schools and non-essential shops in response to a spike in new COVID-19 cases, almost two-thirds of which are attributable to the variant first reported in the UK.,Image: 596899156, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia