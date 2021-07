Indonezia a depășit India la numărul de infectări zilnice și a devenit noul epicentrul al COVID-19 în Asia

epa09341281 Indonesians line up at a COVID-19 restriction check point at Bogor train station during the imposition of the COVID-19 emergency restrictions, in Bogor, West Java, Indonesia, 13 July 2021. Indonesian authorities will impose tighter restrictions, from 03 to 20 July 2021, amid a new surge of COVID-19 cases in Java and Bali. Indonesia has recorded over 2,500,000 coronavirus (COVID-19 disease) cases since the beginning of the pandemic. EPA-EFE/Bagus Indahono