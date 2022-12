Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. EU leaders meet for a one day summit on Thursday to discuss Ukraine and further measures to contain energy prices hikes in the European Union.,Image: 744752223, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Pictured: Viktor Orban