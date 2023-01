Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine attends a media briefing following the return of 215 people from Russian captivity, Kyiv, Ukraine, 22 September 2022. Ukraine has returned 215 prisoners from Russian captivity, including Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant fighters, who spent months defending the steel plant and surrendered in May during the Russian siege, according to Ukraine's Presidential Administration. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY