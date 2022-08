A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows a Russian serviceman walks in front of a cage with bears at a Zoo in Mariupol, Ukraine, 18 May 2022. On 19 March, during the shelling of Mariupol, shells hit the territory of the zoo. Many animals died: monkeys, llamas, ostriches and almost the entire family of rare camels. The meat of the animals killed during the shelling saved the animals of the zoo from starvation and allowed them to hold out until the end of the fighting in Mariupol. On 24 February, Russian troops invaded Ukrainian territory starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY