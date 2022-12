epa10355708 Zhanna, 74, stands next to the entrance to the shelter of a damaged building in Mariupol, Ukraine, 08 December 2022. Zhanna with her family and 35 residents of Mariupol sheltered in the basement during three months of fighting for Mariupol. City authorities prepare residential building for winter and change all central heating system in Mariupol. In Mariupol, by the end of the year, at least 1,000 residential buildings, social and cultural facilities will be connected to heat, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin. The DPR government reported that 129,000 square meters of new housing will appear next year in Mariupol. More than 5,000 builders are working on the restoration of the city. Mariupol is expected to be completely rebuilt in three years. EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY