8205537 31.05.2022 Cloud of caustic steam is seen over the city as a result of a shell hitting a tank with nitric acid at the Azot chemical plant in Severodonetsk, in the Luhansk People's Republic. Press Service of the Chinese Ambassador to Russia,Image: 695918560, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia