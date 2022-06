Handout file photo dated October 19, 2018 of U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Alpha Battery, 3rd Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment (HIMARS), 18th Field Artillery Regiment, Fort Bragg, N.C., fire a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System at Fort Greely, Alaska, USA. Joe Biden has announced the US will send advanced missile systems to Ukraine. The new weapon is the Himars multiple launch rocket system, or MLRS: a mobile unit that can simultaneously launch multiple precision-guided missiles. Both Ukraine and Russia already operate MLRS, but Himars has superior range and precision. U.S. Air Force,Image: 696024469, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** HANDOUT image or SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE or FILMSTILL for EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * Please note: Fees charged by Profimedia are for the Profimedia's services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Profimedia does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Profimedia and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Profimedia arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Profimedia does not claim any copyright or license in the attached materials. Any downloading fees charged by Profimedia are for Profimedia's services only. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia