epa09776760 (FILE) - A sign reading 'Nord Stream 2 - Committed. Reliable. Safe.' picutured near the pipeline landfall facility after a visit of the Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania State Premier to the industrial port and the landfall facility of the joint German-Russian pipeline project Nord Stream 2, in Lubmin, Germany, 15 October 2020 (reissued 22 February 2022). German Chancellor Scholz on 22 February 2022 said he asked the economy minstry to halt certification of the German-Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 in response to Russia recognising the eastern Ukrainian self-proclaimed breakaway regions as independent states. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN