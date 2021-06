Madagascar, Fandiova centre 8 June 2021 Tamiry lives with her 3 children Torovelo, 12, Mbahomamy, 6 and Manenjina, 4 in Fandiova, one of the villages where the situation has worsened the most. People are left with nothing to eat and no means to survive, causing a spike in malnutrition. To cope with extreme hunger, people are eating survival foods like locusts cactus leaves and a plant called “faux mimosa” which is usually used to feed cattle. Quote - Tamiry “In the morning, I prepare this plate of insects. I clean them up as best as I can given the near total absence of water. It's been 8 months that my children and I have been eating this plant every day and exclusively because we have nothing else to eat and no rain to allow us to harvest what we have sown.” More than 1.1 million people in southern Madagascar are unable to feed themselves because the country is suffering from its most acute drought in four decades. Conditions in the Amboasary district are particularly serious. About 75% of the population is facing severe hunger and about 14,000 people are estimated to be in IPC Phase 5 (Catastrophe). This number is expected to double over the next lean season. For the first time ever, pockets of IPC phase 5* or ‘Catastrophe’ have been recorded signalling deepening hunger. Fandiova centre is among the villages where situation has worsened the most. People are left with nothing to eat and no means. Malnutrition is raging there as they do not have access to nutritive foods. To cope with extreme hunger, people are eating a plant called “faux mimosa” which is usually used to feed cattle and locusts.