LUGANSK REGION, UKRAINE - MAY 29, 2022: Akhmat special unit servicemen walk past a building damaged by shelling in the embattled city of Severodonetsk. The People's Militia of the Lugansk People's Republic has been pressing on in the direction of Severodonetsk and Lysychansk since early March, with one of the key objectives to capture the cities. With tension escalating in Donbass in February, the Russian Armed Forces launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to appeals for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Alexander Reka/TASS,Image: 695522939, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia