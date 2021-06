October 2, 2020: PICTURE SHOWS: Magawa wearing his PDSA Gold Medal with his trainer Malen..A rat with a nose for detecting dangerous landmines has been awarded a medal for his bravery...The tiny creature's work in Cambodia, which has transformed the lives of the country’s citizens, has earned him the PDSA Gold Medal for his life-saving bravery and devotion to duty...HeroRAT Magawa is a giant pouched rat, trained to detect landmines by charity APOPO. He has discovered 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance to date, making him the charity’s most successful HeroRAT...During his career he has helped clear over 141,000 square metres of land (the equivalent of twenty football pitches), making it safe for local people...Magawa was formally presented with his unique miniature PDSA Gold Medal – the animal equivalent of the George Cross – via a live link between Cambodia and the UK on September 25th by the vet charity’s Director General. He is the first rat in the charity’s 77 year history of honouring animals to receive a PDSA Medal – joining a line-up of brave dogs, horses, pigeons and a cat...Commenting on the award, PDSA Director General Jan McLoughlin, said: “The work of HeroRAT Magawa and APOPO is truly unique and outstanding...“Cambodia estimates that between 4 and 6 million landmines were laid in the country between 1975 and 1998, which have sadly caused over 64,000 casualties...“HeroRAT Magawa’s work directly saves and changes the lives of men, women and children who are impacted by these landmines. Every discovery he makes reduces the risk of injury or death for local people...“The PDSA Animal Awards programme seeks to raise the status of animals in society and honour the incredible contribution they make to our lives. Magawa’s dedication, skill and bravery are an extraordinary example of this and deserve the highest possible recognition,Image: 561141049, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: * United Kingdom Rights OUT *, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia