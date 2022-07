The hottest day of the year sees people cool themselves in the fountains of Jeppe Hein's Appearing Rooms at London's Southbank Centre. The hottest weather of the year sees people cool themselves in the fountains of Jeppe Hein's Appearing Rooms at London's Southbank Centre., Hayward gallery, London, UK - 19 Jul 2022,Image: 708281105, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia