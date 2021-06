TUNIS, TUNISIA - FEBRUARY 05: Doctors are seen as they check patients infected with the novel type of coronavirus (COVID-19), at the field hospital in Menzah district of Tunis, Tunisia on February 05, 2021. The sport comlpex was converted into a field hospital for use in the treatment of increasing COVID-19 cases. In Tunisia, 62 people died while 1,064 people contracted COVID-19, pushing the toll to 7,162 and 216,176 respectively. Total recoveries reached 172,885 with 1,742 additions. Yassine Gaidi / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM