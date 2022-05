The train for medical evacuation is operated by Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières / MSF) from eastern Ukraine, where fierce battles have continued due to the military invasion of Russia to carry patients in Lviv, Ukraine on May 8, 2022. 64-year-old Olena Ivanivna, who has evacuated to western Ukraine Lviv from eastern Ukraine Lyman, was blown away by the blast of an attack when she tried to get out of the basement where she evacuated in Lyman, and she broke her leg.,Image: 689777894, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required. No Use in Japan JAPAN OUT, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia