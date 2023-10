A French police officer carrying a G36 assault rifle patrols outside the Grand Synagogue of Paris, after increased security measures were put in place at Jewish temples and schools, in central Paris, on October 9, 2023. France moved to reinforce security around Jewish temples, schools and monuments on October 7, 2023, after the surprise attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas against Israel. France focused on Jewish temples and schools in cities across the country, as one Jewish leader expressed concern at the possibility the conflict might be imported there. Photo by Raphael Lafargue/ABACAPRESS.COM