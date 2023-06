People light candles during 'Not one more' demonstration against restrictive abortion law in Poland. Krakow, Poland on June 7, 2023. Dorota, a 33-year old woman in her fifth month of pregnancy, died of sepsis after being hospitalized in the hospital in Nowy Targ. Despite complications doctors did not begin terminating the pregnancy. Protest Against Restrictive Abortion Law In Poland, Kraków - 07 Jun 2023,Image: 782642274, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no