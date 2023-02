Mii de oameni au protestat la Lisabona față de explozia prețurilor. „Banii nu mai sunt de ajuns”

Demonstrators shows posters reading 'A more representative democracy' during a protest against the rise of the cost of living and for housing rights in Lisbon on February 25, 2023. Thousands of people rallied to protest against the rise of the cost of living and for housing rights, in a demonstration organized by a social movement from the suburbs called 'Vida Justa' (Fair Life).,Image: 758673002, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no