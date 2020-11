Protest masiv la Berlin față de măsurile anti-COVID. Poliția a pus tunurile de apă pe manifestanți

epa08827209 Riot police uses a water cannon to break up a demonstration against German coronavirus restrictions in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, 18 November 2020. While German interior minister prohibited demonstrations around the Reichstag building during the parliamentary Bundestag session people gathered to protest against government-imposed semi-lockdown measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Since 02 November, all restaurants, bars, cultural venues, fitness studious, cinemas and sports halls are forced to close for four weeks as a lockdown measure to rein in skyrocketing coronavirus infection rates. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER