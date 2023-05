Ukrainian Police officers inspecting a fragment of the rocket after a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, May 29, 2023. Explosions have rattled Kyiv during daylight as Russian ballistic missiles fell on the Ukrainian capital. The barrage came hours after a more common nighttime attack of the city by drones and cruise missiles.,Image: 780065880, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no