`Phosphorus Projectiles` Being Used In Eastern Ukraine - Donbas, Ukraine -20220526- This video, posted by Ukrainian government adviser Anton Geraschenko on Telegram, claims to show Russian troops using incendiary phosphorus projectiles. After posting the video on Friday (27May2022), he wrote that the video was sent by a soldier from a National Guard unit in Donbas. White phosphorus is often used in battle and is not legally classified as a chemical weapon, but it is controversial as it causes widespread damage and is illegal to use in civilian areas. In April British defence sources said that they believed white phosphorus had been used in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine - where much of the fiercest fighting has taken place.