These images, published by the Zgard special unit and the State Border Service of Ukraine on Thursday (07July2022) show their soldiers flying the Ukrainian flag on Snake Island following its liberation from Russian occupation late last month. Snake Island, which lies 40km off Ukraine's South West coast is an important hub for naval and air defence - and its retaking raises hopes that grain exports will be able to resume from ports in the south of the country, like Odessa. It also became an important symbol of Ukrainian defiance in the early days of Russia's invasion, when a member of the Ukrainian garrison there defiantly said "Russian warship, go f**k yourself" when told to surrender by sailors on the Russian cruiser Moskva - a vessel that has since been sunk in the Black Sea. The moment has been commemorated on Ukrainian stamps. As such, its retaking would represent a major strategic and morale-boosting victory for Ukrainians.