Chris Lewis mountain rescue volunteer. See SWLErescue; A mountain rescue volunteer who fell while trying to help a camper who fell ill while breaking lockdown will spend the rest of his life in a wheelchair. Chris Lewis, 60, suffered severe spinal injuries and facial fractures when he fell 500ft (150m) in the Lake District on February 6 and is still in intensive care 10 days later. He was part of the Patterdale Mountain Rescue team going to the aid of two campers from Liverpool and Leicester after one fell ill. Both campers have been fined �200 for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules.