(COMBO/FILES) This combination of file photographs created on January 25, 2023, shows(TOP L/BOTTOM R): A British Challenger tank from the fourth royal armoured brigade holding position near Skopje airport on March 27, 1999, a French Leclerc tank of the 501th Tank Regiment based in Mourmelon-le-Grand, takes part in a drill on a shooting field in Suippes, north-eastern France, on December 6, 2018, a Polish German Leopard tank manouvers as troops from Poland, US, France and Sweden take part in the DEFENDER-Europe 22 military exercise, in Nowogard, Poland on May 19, 2022, and a US Abrams tank is guided into position as troops from Poland, US, France and Sweden take part in the DEFENDER-Europe 22 military exercise, in Nowogrod, Poland on May 19, 2022. Berlin on January 25, 2023, approved the delivery of powerful German-made Leopard tanks to help Ukraine repel Russia's invasion, after weeks of pressure from Kyiv and many allies. Germany will provide a company of 14 Leopard 2 A6 tanks from the Bundeswehr stocks, government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said in a statement.