KYIV REGION, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 13: Lyudmila Gerasimenko (L) stands next to her restored house during a press tour in the village of Rudnytske in Kyiv region, Ukraine, on December 13, 2022. On March 28 the village of Rudnytske in the Kyiv region was liberated from Russian troops, dozens of houses were destroyed or seriously damaged. Most of the apartments were left without roofs, ceilings and windows. In the summer, several charitable foundations combined their efforts to help 8 local residents, whose homes were particularly affected, enter the winter in warm and intact houses. The project costing UAH 900,000 was called the 'Phoenix of Rudnytske', because some buildings were really rebuilt from the ashes, according to the organizers of the project. Vladimir Shtanko / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 744465938, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no