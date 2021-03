epaselect epa09087246 Miami Beach Police Department officers enforce the South beach 8pm curfew during spring break, in Miami Beach, Florida, USA, 20 March 2021. Starting Saturday night, the city of Miami Beach is imposing a curfew for its entertainment district and also close the three causeways heading into the beach. The measures are being put into place as an effort to control large crowds that have gathered during spring break. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH