epaselect epa08732349 Spanish police officers halt vehicles at a control in the Nacional V motorway in order to check if passengers follow the restrictions amid coronavirus pandemic, in Madrid, Spain, 09 October 2020. The Spanish Government has approved the state of Alarm in Madrid a day after Madrid's High Court of Justice struck down Spain's Health Ministry's coronavirus restrictions affecting the capital city, among other towns in the region. Now, with the State of Alarm in force, the Government can legally close the cities and towns in the region that show a higher number of coronavirus cases. EPA-EFE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ