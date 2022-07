FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 7, 2022. Viktor Bout, the Russian arms dealer who once inspired a Hollywood movie, is back in the headlines with speculation around a return to Moscow in a prisoner exchange for WBNA star Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.,Image: 707260603, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no, Pictured: Alexander Zemlianichenko,Brittney Griner,Paul Whelan,Viktor Bout, Credit line: Profimedia