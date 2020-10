Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya takes part in a rally outside of the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on September 21, 2020. European foreign ministers welcomed Belarus opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to Brussels as they prepare EU sanctions to support her battle against the Minsk regime. The former Soviet republic has been convulsed by unprecedented demonstrations against President Alexander Lukashenko since he was returned to power in a disputed August 9 election -- and those protests have been brutally repressed. Photo by Monasse T/ANDBZ/ABACAPRESS.COM