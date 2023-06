KYIV, UKRAINE - JUNE 15, 2023 - A drone is seen in the field as the Army of Drones announces the second stage of the UAV pilot training that will see 10, 000 military personnel learn how to fly the drones and join the Defence Forces with new skills, Kyiv, capital of Ukraine. The Army of Drones is a joint project of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the State Special Communications Service and the Ministry of Digital Transformation. This comprehensive program includes regular drone procurement at the request of the military, as well as a pilot training course / Profimedia Images