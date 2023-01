18 January 2023, Lower Saxony, Wilhelmshaven: The tanker "Ane " on the North Sea accompanied by two tugs. A ship delivery of 40,000 tons of diesel from Russia to Wilhelmshaven has met with criticism from the government of Lower Saxony. The import is legally permissible despite a far-reaching EU ban on oil imports, as the EU regulation allows an import of Russian petroleum products, such as diesel, by ship until February 5. "In general, however, we also see this critically, that there is this exception to the Russia embargo," a spokesman for Lower Saxony's Energy Minister Christian Meyer (Greens) said in Hanover on Wednesday. Crude oil may no longer be imported from Russia by ship since the beginning of December. Initially, several media had reported.