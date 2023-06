A photo taken on May 6, 2023 show CV90 combat vehicles during the Aurora 23 military exercise at the Rinkaby firing range outside Kristianstad, Sweden. The Czech government on May 24, 2023 inked a USD 2.7-billion deal to buy tracked combat vehicles from Sweden's BAE Systems Hagglunds. Prague will receive 246 of the company's CV90s, which come with a turret-mounted cannon and can be considered a light tank or armoured personnel carrier.,Image: 778824050, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Sweden OUT, Model Release: no