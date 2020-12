epa08853911 A handout photo made available by the US Coast Guard shows Stuart Bee climbing onto the Angeles cargo ship, off the coast of Florida, USA, 28 November 2020 (issued 01 December 2020). Bee was rescued on 28 November after leaving a port on 27 November and failing to return. EPA-EFE/US Coast Guard HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES