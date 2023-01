Detective Chief Inspector Iain Moor from the Bedfordshire, Cambridge and Hertfordshire major crime unit (2nd right) and Jaswant Narwal Chief Crown Prosecutor, CPS Thames and Chiltern (right) speaking to the media outside Southwark Crown Court after serving Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick has admitted 49 offences, including 24 counts of rape, after carrying out sex attacks on a dozen women over an 18-year period. Picture date: Monday January 16, 2023.,Image: 750016369, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no