epa10328872 A man walks past a damaged residential building after the recent Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine, 25 November 2022. Russian troops for the past few days intensified the shelling of Kherson. On its retreat from Kherson, the Russian army destroyed critical infrastructure in the city, including electricity and water supplies. Now the lack of electricity and running water in the town during the winter season has forced many locals to flee Kherson. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY