BUDAPEST, HUNGARY - OCTOBER 05: Students, teachers and sympathizer block the traffic on Margit Bridge to protest against the government's education policy in Budapest, on October 5, 2022, the International Teachers' Day on October 5, 2022 in Budapest, Hungary. Hundreds of schools in Hungary suspend classes in solidarity with teachers as students, teachers and parents joined in support of teachers fighting for higher wages and for the teachers fired during the last wave of protests. Arpad Kurucz / Anadolu Agency/ABACAPRESS.COM