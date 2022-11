Aerial view taken on November 17, 2022 shows the site where a missile strike killed two men in the eastern Poland village of Przewodow, near the border with war-ravaged Ukraine on November 15, 2022. The strike occurred in the afternoon of November 15, 2022, as Russia targeted Ukraine with a massive attack on civilian infrastructure, which has left millions of households without power. In the immediate aftermath of the incident there were fears it could mark a new escalation in the conflict, but by November 16, 2022 Poland announced the projectile likely originated from Ukraine's own air defences. That theory was then endorsed by Washington.,Image: 738183437, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no