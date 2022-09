Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky poses with soldiers as he paid a surprise visit on Wednesday September 14, 2022 to the newly recaptured town of Izium, a key town located in the northeastern Kharkiv region, and thanked his army for their success in a lightning counteroffensive to retaking their territory from Russian forces. Thousands of Russian troops fled Izium at the weekend, abandoned large amounts of ammunition and equipment, in Moscow's worst defeat since they were driven back from the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in March. As Zelenskiy looked on and sang the national anthem, the Ukrainian flag was raised in front of the burned-out city hall building in the warn-torn town, where apartment buildings are blackened by fire and pockmarked by artillery strikes. Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits the recaptured town of Izium, Ukraine - 16 Sep 2022,Image: 723050757, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no