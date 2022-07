British singer and Eurovision contender Sam Ryder rehearses outside Buckingham Palace . He is expected to perform in the Platinum Party at the Palace later this week as part of the QueenŐs Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Queen's Platinum Jubilee preparations, London, UK - 01 Jun 2022,Image: 696165294, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia