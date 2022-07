Forward Mislav Orsic (R) ) of GNK Dinamo Zagreb is seen in action with a player of FC Shakhtar Donetsk during the UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 Group C game at the Metalist Stadium Regional Sports Complex, Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, October 22, 2019. Ukrinform.,Image: 478529569, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia