epa09239786 (FILE) - Naomi Osaka of Japan celebrates winning against Patricia Maria Tig of Romania during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland ?Garros in Paris, France, 30 May 2021 (re-issued 31 May 2021). Osaka announced via her Twitter account on 31 May 2021 that she will retire from the current French Open tournament. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG