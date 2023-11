Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, center, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, arrive for a meeting of the NATO Ukraine Council in NATO foreign ministers session at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023. NATO foreign ministers conclude a two-day meeting on Wednesday, in which they discussed Ukraine, tensions in the Western Balkans and preparations for NATO's 75th anniversary next year / Profimedia Images