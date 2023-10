Passengers wait as a French soldier patrols outside the Toulouse-Blagnac Airport in Blagnac, southwestern France, on October 18, 2023. Six airports across France were evacuated on October 18, 2023 after emailed "threats of attack", a police source told AFP. The evacuations at Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Beauvais airport near Paris would allow authorities to "clear up any doubts" that the threats might be real, the source said / Profimedia Images